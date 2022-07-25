The Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray agreed on a massive contract extension that will see the former No. 1 overall pick earn $230.5 million throughout the course of the deal. Murray and the Cardinals had been locked in negotiations throughout the offseason, so fans were relieved to see a deal get done. Ian Rapoport dropped an interesting tidbit on the contract Murray signed, including a unique clause in the deal. According to Rapoport, as part of his new contract in Arizona, Murray will be required to do four hours of independent studying each week.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

As part of Murray’s new contract, there is an addendum that indicates that the 24-year-old will be subject to four hours of “independent study” every game week. The Cardinals will provide Murray with the material to study in order to assist in preparation for the team’s game that week. The team apparently plans to closely monitor these sessions, too, indicating that there are a handful of scenarios in which he would not be credited for the independent study hours.

“‘Independent Study’ means Player studies the material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game, including without limitation any such material provided via an iPad or other electronic device,” reads the addendum.

Rapoport indicates that the addendum was an important factor in the contract for the Cardinals, and it seems as if Murray plans to take it seriously.

The contract stipulates that if Kyler Murray breaches the terms of the deal, he would find himself in “Default,” though it’s unclear what the specifics of that title hold.