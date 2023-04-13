NFL mock draft season is officially upon us, and for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2023 NFL draft, the team has eight picks to try to get the team out of the NFL basement next season. In this Cardinals mock draft, we’ll look at all eight picks and predict what the Commanders will do to help new head coach Jonatan Gannon win in his first season in the desert.

From the 2022 NFL Draft, all eight of the nine Cardinals draft picks played seven games or more. This includes tight end Trey McBride, defensive ends Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, running back Keaontay Ingram, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, defensive back Christian Matthew, and linebacker Jesse Luketa. However, only McBride was a full-time starter as a rookie.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cardinals have needs in the secondary, at running back, wide receiver, and on the offensive and defensive lines. With that in mind, here is our 2023 Cardinals mock draft.

Arizona Cardinals: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, 3rd overall pick: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Nearly every NFL mock draft you see will have the Cardinals taking Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 unless there is a Cardinals mock draft trade. With the quarterbacks at the top of the 2023 NFL draft, a trade is absolutely possible. If not, though, Anderson Jr. is the pick.

Anderson Jr. is the highest or second-highest-rated player (behind Jalen Carter) on almost every NFL draft board. In three years at Alabama, the pass-rusher racked up 34.5 sacks, 58.5 tackles for a loss and left Tuscaloosa with a boatload of individual awards. He is the safest potential superstar pick in this year’s draft, and the Cardinals need to take him to build around.

Round 2, 34th overall pick: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Whenever Kyler Murray returns from his knee injury next season, he’ll likely find a Cardinals offense without franchise legend DeAndre Hopkins and definitely without last year’s mid-season acquisition Chosen (formerly Robbie) Anderson.

The Cardinals need a WR in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while the 6-foot-3 Cedric Tillman doesn’t get the press his Vols teammate Jalin Hyatt does, he has the size, hands, and mentality to become a WR1 in the league.

Round 3, 66th overall pick: OT Blake Freeland, BYU

It’s officially time for the Cardinals to do whatever it takes to protect their $230 million QB when he returns from injury. They can start by upgrading the team’s tackles, D.J. Humphries (who is struggling with injuries) and Kelvin Beachum (who turns 34 in June).

BYU tackle Blake Freeland was a tight end, defensive end, and state champion javelin and shot put star in high school before moving to tackle in college. The 6-foot-8 four-year starter and team captain would be a perfect way to start an O-line rebuild.

Round 3, 96th overall pick: OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Speaking of an O-line rebuild, let’s go back-to-back tackles in this Cardinals mock draft and take Syracuse big man Matthew Bergeron here. The big Canadian has played left tackle and right tackle in college and could play guard in the NFL, which is valuable for a team reshuffling the players in front of Kyler Murray.

Round 4, 105th overall pick: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Darius Rush is a 6-foot-2, 198-pound cover man who ran a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine. He showed some deficiencies at South Carolina, which is why he will be available in Round 4 of the NFL draft, but at his size and with that kind of athleticism, he could become a true CB1 in the league, much like Seattle Seahawks fifth-round pick, Tariq Woolen did last season.

Round 5, 168th overall pick: C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Wolverines center Olu Oluwatimi won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center last season and would give the Cardinals even more flexibility on the line. The team signed former Cleveland Browns guard/center Hjalte Froholdt to play in the middle this offseason, but if Oluwatimi comes in and takes that position, moving Froholdt over, the line will be that much stronger.

Round 6, 180th overall pick: DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

The Cardinals lost a legend this offseason in J.J. Watt, and won’t be able to replace all that he did in this draft. However, by taking 6-foot-4, 274-pound defensive lineman Colby Wooden, they can bring a guy in with some similar potential. He is an incredibly hard worker, just like Watt, and his college production at Auburn was excellent, even with his stature as an NFL tweener.

Round 6, 213th overall pick: RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State

Jordan Mims is a tough, shifty runner who will be a good complement to James Conner. He needs to improve his catching, but as a runner, he looks like an NFL back. Also, he hasn’t fumbled since 2017, which defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon will love.