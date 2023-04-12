A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is still in the process of recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in last season’s Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots. While there remains so much uncertainty on when exactly will Murray be able to play his first game back from injury, he appears to be progressing well in not only re-strengthening his knee but also in building a stronger relationship with new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“I’m not [on] Twitter or wherever he posted that, but obviously I talk to Kyler a lot,” Gannon told the media during Tuesday’s press conference when asked about Kyler Murray’s workout video (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). “He’s got competitive juice, so he wants to be doing everything that he can to get out there when he can to help the team win. So, pleased where that’s at. I think I told him the other day, ‘As good as you feel, there’s going to be a little bit of a dip. You’ve got to make sure you don’t overdo it, too.’

The former defensive Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator is the successor of Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by Arizona last January.

With several months left in the offseason before the start of the 2023 NFL campaign, the Cardinals are hoping that Kyler Murray will be ready to go in Week 1. Of course, it is also still interesting to see whether the Cardinals would get a quarterback in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

In 11 starts in 2022, Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions.