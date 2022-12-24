By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Arizona Cardinals Week 16 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to be a tough one. But considering how they have already been eliminated from playoff contention, it’s not as if they have much to play from in this one. Still, they will be looking to ruin Tom Brady’s Christmas Day by scoring an upset victory, so it feels like a good time to roll out our Cardinals Week 16 predictions.

The Cardinals season had been teetering on the brink for quite some time, but everything officially came crashing down in Week 14 against the New England Patriots when Kyler Murray tore his ACL on the third play of the game. Arizona’s season, which has been filled with injuries and poor play, had likely been over for quite some time, but that was pretty much the final nail in the coffin.

Things have managed to get even more dire for Arizona, as they are now down to Trace McSorley, their third string quarterback, after Colt McCoy suffered a concussion in Week 15. McSorley will have a tough task going against a strong Bucs defense, but a loss doesn’t exactly hurt them at this stage of the season. So with that being said, let’s jump into the predictions and see what could end up happening in this game.

3. Cardinals RB James Conner will score a pair of rushing touchdowns

James Conner hasn’t had as big of a season as he did in 2021 when he scored 18 touchdowns, but he’s been putting together some really strong outings as of late. Conner has only scored seven touchdowns this season, but six of them have come in his last five outings. And with Conner likely set for more action now that McSorley is under center, he could be in for a big day again on Christmas.

The Buccaneers run defense isn’t what it used to be, and the 4.5 yards per carry they are allowing is just 20th in the league. Conner isn’t the king of efficiency, but he does have a nose for the end zone, and that could show itself on Sunday night against Tampa Bay.

With Conner getting a lot of action, expect a big game from him here. The Cardinals will likely try to limit McSorley’s exposure to the Buccaneers secondary, and that will result in a heavy diet of runs. Conner will average over five yards per carry for just the fourth time this season, while also finding his way into the end zone twice as well.

2. Cardinals QB Trace McSorley will throw three interceptions

Trace McSorley got his longest stint of action in an NFL game in Week 15 when he had to finish the game in place of the concussed McCoy. McSorley wasn’t particularly good, as he completed seven of his 15 passes for 95 yards, but threw a pair of interceptions along the way. Tampa’s defense isn’t necessarily as good as the Denver Broncos unit is, but this is still going to be a tough task for McSorley.

The good news for the young shot caller is that he has a pair of talented wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown at his disposal for this game. Hopkins has been on fire since returning from his six-game suspension to start the season, and Brown has gradually been eased into the action after he missed five games with a fractured foot. They should make McSorley’s life a bit easier in this one.

Despite that, McSorley will have a rough day overall, and it will see him add to his interception tally by getting picked off three times throughout the game. There’s only so much you can ask for from McSorley, and there isn’t much that suggests a big day is in store for him. It won’t be all his fault, but this isn’t a great showing from McSorley.

1. The Cardinals will lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-13

The Buccaneers haven’t exactly been good this season, but this is a game that the Cardinals aren’t going to be have much of a shot of winning. Maybe things are different if McCoy plays, but Arizona has been awful all season long, and that will likely continue in this Week 16 matchup.

As we saw above, McSorley will struggle for much of the day, throwing two of his picks in the first half and another in the second. Brady will calmly lead the Buccaneers to a 20-0 first half lead, and while Conner will get his first touchdown of the day early in the second half, a missed extra point from Matt Prater will disrupt their momentum.

Rachaad White and Conner will trade touchdowns to close out the scoring, and the final score will settle in at 27-13. This game is far more important for Tampa Bay, and they prove as much early on with an aggressive start that essentially ends this game before it has a chance to get off the ground. In the end, it will be another rough loss for the Cardinals in a season that has been full of them.