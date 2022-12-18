By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Ironically enough, when it rains, it pours in Arizona, as, after losing former first overall pick Kyler Murray to a season-ending ACL injury, Colt McCoy has been ruled out for the remainder of the Cardinals’ Week 15 game against the Denver Broncos with a concussion, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. In his place, Trace McSorley, the former Penn State standout who bounced from the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals in 2021 after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

A fourth-year pro with seven professional appearances on his resume, McSorley has now appeared in his fourth game of the season for the Cardinals and has a chance to field a comeback in Arizona’s Week 15 game, as they were up 6-3 at the half, and elevated that lead to 9-3 by midway through the third quarter before falling behind 10-9 at the 5:58 mark thanks to a three-yard touchdown run by Marlon Mack.

Can McSorley overcome the odds and keep Kliff Kingsbury’s offense humming for the Cards? Could fans be treated to a sort of The Grand Canyon State Brock Purdy situation where McSorley does enough good things to keep McCoy on the bench when he’s healthy enough to play once more? Or will things fall apart down the stretch and open things up for McCoy to continue his resurgent 2022 campaign, even if it likely won’t be enough to earn a last-minute playoff push considering the team’s 4-9 record coming into the contest? Either way, fans will be incredibly interested to find out.