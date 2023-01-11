The Arizona Cardinals have wasted no time trying to find their next head coach. Less than 48 hours after firing Kliff Kingsbury, the team has reportedly received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak with Sean Payton.

The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean Payton, sources say, as they plot out their coaching search. One of the more coveted coaches available, Payton also has an interview looming with the #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/cucRHAwmJz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

Payton has quickly emerged as the hottest name on the market for available coaches. The Denver Broncos have also garnered permission from the Saints to interview Payton, who has two years remaining on his contract with New Orleans.

“I have two years left on a contract with New Orleans — [2023], this upcoming year, and [2024],” Payton said Sunday on FOX Sports. “So, because of that, any team that would want to inquire or speak with me can do so. They just need permission from the Saints. And then down the road, if that’s something that materializes into anything else, then there would be compensation required, much like a player trade.”

Payton announced his retirement after the 2021 season, leaving the Saints as the winningest coach in franchise history with a 161-97 record over his 16-year tenure. He led New Orleans to a win in Super Bowl XLIV alongside Drew Brees, plus two appearances in the NFC Championship game.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury on Monday after finishing the regular 4-13, tying a franchise-worst for losses. It was a precipitous fall for the 43-year-old, who was hired in 2019 as a rookie head coach and guided Arizona to an 11-6 record and playoff berth—the team’s first since 2015—two seasons later.

The Cardinals are in the earliest stages of an organizational overhaul, with general manager Steve Keim stepping down and the team reportedly set to take trade offers for superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.