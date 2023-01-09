By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals made the stunning decision to move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing 2022 NFL season. The Cardinals limped to a 4-13 record on the year, and with an important offseason looming, the organization has decided to part ways with Kingsbury, according to Adam Schefter.

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Cardinals still never have had a head coach – any head coach – last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Kingsbury had just signed a five-year contract extension back in March, and was expected to be in his role through the 2027 NFL season. Instead, he’s being ushered out the door prior to the 2023 campaign, as the Cardinals appear set to head in a different direction.

In four seasons as head coach of the Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury amassed a 28-37-1 record, making one playoff appearance. The Cardinals went 11-6 in 2021 and looked poised for a big year in 2022, but fell flat on their faces after a 2-2 start, going 2-11 across their next 13 games.

Injuries to Kyler Murray and the suspension to DeAndre Hopkins certainly made things more difficult in Kingsbury’s final season in Glendale. Murray was only available for 11 games in the 2022 season, and struggled when active. Hopkins’ six-game suspension also plagued the team, as the star wideout suited up just nine times.

Additionally, Murray and Kingsbury were also seen clashing on the sideline throughout the season. Reports emerged in late December suggesting their relationship was “deteriorating.”

Now, Kliff Kingsbury will have to see what’s next after an underwhelming stint with the Cardinals. He was highly coveted among coaches when he made the leap from college to the pros, but it things didn’t go to plan for Kingsbury in his first taste of life as an NFL head coach.