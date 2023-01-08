By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

As they search for their next head coach, the Denver Broncos have zeroed in on former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The now-retired coach is mulling over potential options but will have to work out a deal with any team he would try to join.

Payton talked with Peter Schrager about the conversations to explain why the Broncos and Saints would have to agree on a trade for him to become the next head coach for Denver.

Yesterday, the Broncos reached out to the Saints to inquire about their former HC Sean Payton.@SeanPayton discusses the situation and his possible return to the NFL ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XDr7HADIUT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

“I have two years left on a contract with New Orleans — [2023], this upcoming year, and [2024],” Payton explained. “So, because of that, any team that would want to inquire or speak with me can do so. They just need permission from the Saints. And then down the road, if that’s something that materializes into anything else, then there would be compensation required, much like a player trade.”

The Saints want a first-round pick in exchange for Payton, which is a steep price given how many they sent out to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade. Still, Denver isn’t turned off by that asking price. The Broncos fanbase isn’t sure what to make of it.

Payton explained that in-person meetings are not allowed until Jan. 17 but that he did have a talk with the Broncos’ owner. He also said that he loves being an analyst for FOX Sports but explained that the owner-coach-quarterback relationship is the most important thing.

The Broncos can’t meet with Sean Payton in person just yet but the conversations between them and the Saints show that Denver really wants the Super Bowl-winning coach to team up with Wilson. New Orleans has moved on to a new coach, Dennis Allen.