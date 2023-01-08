As they search for their next head coach, the Denver Broncos have zeroed in on former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The now-retired coach is mulling over potential options but will have to work out a deal with any team he would try to join.

Payton talked with Peter Schrager about the conversations to explain why the Broncos and Saints would have to agree on a trade for him to become the next head coach for Denver.

“I have two years left on a contract with New Orleans — [2023], this upcoming year, and [2024],” Payton explained. “So, because of that, any team that would want to inquire or speak with me can do so. They just need permission from the Saints. And then down the road, if that’s something that materializes into anything else, then there would be compensation required, much like a player trade.”

The Saints want a first-round pick in exchange for Payton, which is a steep price given how many they sent out to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade. Still, Denver isn’t turned off by that asking price. The Broncos fanbase isn’t sure what to make of it.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Sean Payton, NFL

Sean Payton reveals 2 key factors in NFL head coaching decision

Karl Rasmussen ·

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football, Russell Wilson, Broncos

Jim Harbaugh interviewing with Denver after saying he ‘expects’ to coach Michigan in 2023

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Cam Jordan, Saints, Browns

Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Payton explained that in-person meetings are not allowed until Jan. 17 but that he did have a talk with the Broncos’ owner. He also said that he loves being an analyst for FOX Sports but explained that the owner-coach-quarterback relationship is the most important thing.

The Broncos can’t meet with Sean Payton in person just yet but the conversations between them and the Saints show that Denver really wants the Super Bowl-winning coach to team up with Wilson. New Orleans has moved on to a new coach, Dennis Allen.