The St. Louis Cardinals have begun the season in a disappointing fashion. They have the worst record in the National League and are 11 games below .500 entering Wednesday. Things have been terrible for them, and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is one player who has endured massive struggles.

So far, Flaherty is 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA, walking 27 batters in a total of 39.1 innings. Flaherty went five innings against the Chicago Cubs and gave up three runs and five walks on seven hits. After the game, he was asked about his struggles, and he put a reporter on blast (h/t Jeff Jones of Belleville News).

Jack Flaherty told the assembled media this evening that he would not answer any questions about his fastball velocity. Here's that dialogue: pic.twitter.com/5555uFTRxj — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) May 10, 2023

Flaherty was extremely candid postgame, and the boiling point has come already for this team. At the end of the back and forth, Flaherty added: “Well, then you don’t understand pitching.”

The Cardinals entered the season with lofty expectations, and nobody has delivered. Flaherty has given up two or more runs in all but one start, and he has given up four or more runs in three starts. Against the Los Angeles Angels last time out, he allowed 10 runs in just 2.1 innings before leaving with an injury.

Jack Flaherty: "I'm going to play with the velocity on my fastball based on what the game calls for. I can get outs at 90, I can get outs at 95. … That's the way that you go about the game." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/J2nXVGKKtA — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 10, 2023

The Cardinals need something to change, and Flaherty sure wasn’t happy with the reporter asking questions about his velocity. Something has been off with him, whatever it is, and the struggles haven’t gone away so far this year.

The Cardinals have a much-needed day off on Thursday before starting a three-game series on the road with the Boston Red Sox. Hopefully, that day off can ignite some spark in this team.