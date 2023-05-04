St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty was removed from his start on Thursday after he took a ball off his hand. It was a dreadful start for him, as he allowed 10 runs on nine hits. He did not make it out of the third inning.

Flaherty has had a couple of seasons to forget lately and this was another start he’d soon like to erase from his memory for a number of reasons. Since posting a 3.01 ERA in 61 starts in 2018-2019, Flaherty has a 3.90 ERA in 35 games (32 starts) not including the 10 runs he allowed on Thursday which may bring that ERA over 4.00.

Flaherty made just eight starts last season, pitching 36 innings. He hasn’t made more than 15 starts since 2019. This season Flaherty has a 6.29 ERA in 34.1 innings with 36 strikeouts. He allowed multiple runs in six of his seven starts, with the exception being five scoreless innings in his first start of the season.

The Cardinals are 10-21 on the season, the worst record in the National League, and trail Thursday’s game which Flaherty started. Flaherty’s brutal first month plus fits the bill for the Cardinals. It comes at a terrible time too with Flaherty set to become a free agent after the season. These last couple of starts, especially this latest one, are not the final memories Flaherty wants to teams to have of him on the mound.

The Cardinals have time to salvage their season, but injuries to starting pitchers they hoped to rely on, such as Jack Flaherty, are not helping the cause.