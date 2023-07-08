Jordan Montgomery has been one of the few positives during a disastrous St. Louis Cardinals season. So, of course, Jordan Montgomery suffered an injury just two days before the Cardinals' final game before the MLB All-Star break. It's just the way things go for St. Louis in a year that can't end fast enough.

Montgomery surrendered just one run and four baserunners in 4.1 innings Friday night before a hamstring injury forced him to leave the Cardinals' game with the Chicago White Sox. With Montgomery gone, the Cardinals blew yet another lead. St. Louis couldn't hold onto the 5-1 lead that its best starter handed over to the bullpen, ultimately losing 8-7.

It might be difficult for Cardinals fans to stay positive, given the way the 2023 campaign has gone. Montgomery did his best to be optimistic about his injury.

“Hoping for some good news,” Montgomery told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. “I just kind of slipped on the mound, and my body tried to catch myself. I don’t want to say anything yet. Just hoping for good news tomorrow.”

Montgomery said he was “cruising” before getting hurt. The left-hander left the game with a 3.23 for the season. Since June 3, Montgomery has pitched to a 1.51 ERA in seven starts. He's given up more than one earned run just once during that stretch.

Montgomery's one-year, $10 million contract has proven to be a bargain.

Because of his impending free agency and the Cardinals' fading playoff hopes, Montgomery has been viewed as one of the top candidates to be moved ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. St. Louis is 36-52 and 12.5 games out of the postseason.