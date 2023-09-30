St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is officially calling it a career after playing 18 seasons with the same organization. Ahead of retirement, Cincinnati Reds veteran Joey Votto, who isn't far off hanging up the cleats himself, had some massive praise for Wainwright and reflected on all the matchups with him over the years.

Via Bally Sports Midwest:

“This game gets harder not only the older you get but as your tools fade. To be able to stay put and still be a contributor at you know, 30, 35, 40 and beyond, which Adam has done, and to be steady with it, is admirable. There's a reason why the St. Louis fanbase is celebrating this weekend, because it's rare, rare is the pitcher who can compete this deep into their career, can stay with one organization, can be a productive player, productive member of the community, and to me that's what I admire the most. Game recognizes game.”

100% facts from Votto. While Adam Wainwright might not throw mid 90s fastballs anymore, he's still remained effective at the 42-years-old. Well, before 2023 at least, where he's posted an ERA over seven. That's not the point, though.

Waino has been a consistent contributor for the Cards organization since 2006 and always put his best foot forward each and every start. The righty finishes his career with a 3.53 ERA and 200-128 record. Very respectable.

The franchise legend will play a concert in front of the Busch Stadium faithful on the final homestand of 23′ this weekend. Cardinals fans will never forget Wainwright, a three-time All-Star and a key component of their 06′ World Series-winning team.