Adam Wainwright reveals 2023 with Cardinals will be his last dance

Adam Wainwright previously announced that he will return for the 2023 season. However, Wainwright recently added that the 2023 campaign will be his final one in the big leagues, per Derrick Goold.

“Yes, this will be the last one,” Wainwright said. “But everyone relax, let me go out and pitch. … I’m coming back to go out and win.”

Adam Wainwright doesn’t want emotions to take over. The right-hander is focused purely on winning.

Wainwright will turn 42-years old next season. His pitching IQ and control of the zone have allowed him to excel into his early 40’s. Wainwright tallied 191.2 innings of work in 2022 to go along with a respectable 3.71 ERA and 143 strikeouts. He isn’t the Cy Young caliber pitcher he once was, but Adam Wainwright is still a capable starter.

Many questioned whether Wainwright would return next season with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both calling it quits after the 2022 season. But Wainwright clearly believes he has more left in the tank. Wainwright also said that the way 2022 ended played a role in his decision to return, per USA Today.

“I do tend to think the way the season ended led even more to me coming back,” Wainwright said, “because I just didn’t like that. I don’t like gong out like that.”

St. Louis performed well in 2022, en route to an NL Central victory. Adam Wainwright played a pivotal role in their success given Jack Flaherty’s injury. The Cardinals are hopeful that Flaherty and the rotation can stay healthy in 2023, as that would place less of a burden on Wainwright.

With that being said, Adam Wainwright features a bulldog mentality. He will pitch as many innings as needed.