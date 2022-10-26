Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season.

“Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 season, Post-Dispatch has been told. Look for news story shortly,” Goold writes.

Despite heading into this past season in his 40s, Wainwright had himself a solid season. He had a 3.71 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 191.2 innings. The three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was a part of the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series team before an injury kept him out of the 2011 run.

Wainwright remains effective because he has one of the best curveballs in the league. According to Baseball Savant, he posted a run value of -10 on his curve despite well-below-average velocity. He generated tons of whiffs and weakly-hit balls with that pitch, which he threw more often than any other pitch, as he and Molina broke the record for most starts by a battery in MLB history.

Although the Cardinals didn’t get to send off Pujols and Molina with a playoff run, they should remain one of the best teams in baseball as Wainwright returns for at least one more year on the mound.