Former St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is starting a new journey after recently retiring from the MLB. He has been named special assistant to commissioner Rob Manfred with a focus on player relations in the Dominican Republic, reports MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.

“Beyond his [Albert Pujols] long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well,” Manfred said in Monday morning’s press release. “He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities. We are excited for Albert to join other former players who are doing important work for our sport, and we will welcome his perspective across our efforts.”

Albert Pujols and MLB commissioner released conjoined statements regarding the move, with the above being what Manfred had to say about the announcement. Pujols went on to share his own personal enthusiasm.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of my career. Commissioner Manfred and I share the same passion for growing the game in the Dominican Republic and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to join the MLB Network family. I’ve been a huge fan since the very beginning and can’t wait to get started.”

It is a great move by the MLB and Albert Pujols, as it will keep one of the iconic faces of the game around the league and in the ear of Rob Manfred a season after he retired with the Cardinals. The MLB legend will hope to make a big difference around the league offices and be as pioneering of a presence as he was in St. Louis.