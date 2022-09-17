He may just get there after all. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700 home run club on Friday night, cranking No. 698 against the Cincinnati Reds. Better yet, it was a two-run bomb that tied the game in the sixth inning, sending Cardinals Nation into an absolute frenzy.

That was a moonshot from Albert! You love to see it. The 700 HR club is special, to say the least. Just three players have ever accomplished the feat, with Barry Bonds the all-time leader at 762. Behind him are Hank Aaron at 755 and Babe Ruth at 714.

Albert Pujols still has 17 more games to hit two more long balls. Considering how hot he’s been at the plate in the second half, there’s a very good chance he becomes the fourth player to reach 700. Since the All-Star Break, the 42-year-old has 12 home runs after hitting just six prior to the festivities in Los Angeles. He’s not exactly an everyday player for the Cardinals, but the Dominican gets his fair share of at-bats, especially when they know he’s chasing history.

On the year, Pujols is batting .263 with 18 bombs and 51 RBI. The talk of baseball over the last few weeks has been when or if he’ll reach 700. To be honest, the fact he’s still hitting tape-measure homers at 42(!!) is insane itself. That’s just unheard of. It just goes to show how special of a hitter Albert Pujols really is. His impact on the MLB and all the young players will live on forever. Needless to say, if he reaches 700, it’s going to be a wild celebration. Hopefully, it happens at Busch Stadium in front of the St. Louis faithful.