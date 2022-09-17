Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.

Pujols revealed this sage bit of advice he received from La Russa, who ripped into him for not doing this one thing enough earlier in his career. Here’s what Pujols said, per Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“He was always mad at me because I took a lot of first pitches,” Pujols said. “I still take a lot of first pitches. I feel like I’m a better hitter with two strikes. I go up there and if it’s not the pitch I’m looking for, I take it. Sometimes, you take a pitch down the middle, but that’s not where you are probably looking for it. Sometimes, the ball moves just a hair, and it kind of throws you off. I’m not an aggressive hitter. That’s always been me, since I was little, minor leagues, college, high school. I like to take pitches.”

Albert Pujols said that Tony La Russa, who managed the Cardinals from 1996 to 2011, used get mad at him for taking “a lot of first pitches.”

La Russa wanted Pujols to be more aggressive, something the Cardinals slugger said that he doesn’t do naturally- and never has.

All due respect to La Russa, but Albert Pujols’ patient approach at the plate seems to be working. The Cardinals legend has amassed three MVPs, a batting title and two World Series rings in his illustrious career.

Yet, it was La Russa’s advice that stuck with the Cardinals star as he lashed out at the first pitch and sent it over the left-field wall on Friday night.

Tony La Russa would be proud.