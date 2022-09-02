It might not look like it sometimes, but cooking is a seriously dangerous household chore to do. Between the sharp tools and the hot temperatures you’re dealing with, there could be some serious accidents waiting to happen there. Unfortunately, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton learned that the hard way.

The Cardinals cornerback took to Twitter to post a rather gruesome image of him. According to Antonio Hamilton, he severely burned himself during a cooking accident. Hamilton also points out that this was the best case scenario, as the accident could’ve been “deadly” according to him.

Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could've ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries pic.twitter.com/8SXhJjzZbW — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) September 1, 2022

As of the time of writing, the Cardinals have not announced a timetable for Hamilton’s return. Antonio Hamilton bounced around different teams before going on Arizona’s practice squad in 2021. He impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a promotion to the active roster spot. Since then, he’s been a consistent member of the team, playing full seasons in the last three years (one with Kansas City).

The Cardinals lost a key member of their defense in the offseason when Chandler Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, they did draft a linebacker in the first round in Zaven Collins to hopefully fill the void. With Budda Baker headlining the secondary, Arizona’s defense hopes to give a solid foundation for their offense to shine.

The Cardinals offense in the 2022 season will be interesting to watch. Kyler Murray will remain as the team’s long-term quarterback, but he’ll have different looks as the season progresses. Christian Kirk is out of the team. De’Andre Hopkins, the team’s undisputed WR1, will miss six games due to a suspension. He’ll be relying on Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown on offense.