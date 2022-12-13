By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It just keeps on getting worse for the Arizona Cardinals in their Monday night game against the New England Patriots. Already without quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the night due to an apparent knee injury that is feared to be serious, the Cardinals suffered yet another tough injury news, this time on the other end of the field, with defensive end Zach Allen suffering an upper-body injury that forced him out of the contest, per Mark McClune.

The hits keep coming for the Cardinals. Zach Allen (Sack Allen) hand injury and won’t return

Before leaving the game, Allen made his presence felt with a pair of total tackles and a sack. Allen is one of the most important players on defense for the Cardinals, as he is only trailing veteran and future Hall of Famer JJ Watt for the team’s lead in sacks. Watt entered the New England game with 6.5 sacks, while Allen is right behind with 4.5.

The Cardinals’ defense has been porous this season, and it is bound to get even more prone to abuse going forward if Allen is forced to miss games. It doesn’t bode well for his short-term availability status that he is currently sporting a cast on his left hand, as reported by Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals.

Zach Allen returns to the Arizona Cardinals sidelines in street clothes and wearing a cast on his left hand.

With the Cardinals unlikely to play the season and with Murray hurt, their playoff chances are dimmer than ever, so it makes sense for Arizona to let Allen sit out at least Week 15’s game against the Denver Broncos on the road.