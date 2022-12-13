By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Kyler Murray was carted off the field in the first quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ Monday Night Football game vs. the New England Patriots after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

The injury didn’t look good, though the Cardinals initially ruled him as questionable to return, giving some fans hope that perhaps it was not as bad as it looked.

Unfortunately, that was not to be. The team ruled him out shortly after that. Now, their worst fears may have been confirmed with the latest update.

The fear is that Kyler Murray suffered a serious knee injury, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport did note that an MRI and other tests are on the way for Kyler Murray. However, the initial feeling is certainly not a good one for the Pro Bowl quarterback and Cardinals fans.

Murray suffered the injury while scrambling out of the pocket. The Cardinals star cut hard into the turf, with his right knee appearing to buckle underneath him.

The cart then came out and Murray was seen sobbing as he was carted off the field.

Athletes know their own bodies and when they’ve suffered a serious injury- and Kyler Murray had to have known, judging by his reaction.

It’s an awful development for the Cardinals, who are 4-8 and have lost two straight games.

Murray had thrown for 2,359 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 415 yards on the ground.

Now likely without one of the most exciting players in the NFL, things won’t get any easier for the Cardinals on Monday Night Football- or in the foreseeable future.