The injury, confirmed by an MRI, leaves the Cardinals without one of their top defensive contributors. Jones, who has been a reliable presence on the defensive line, will soon be placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. His absence represents a significant loss for Arizona's defense, which will now have to adjust to the absence of one of their more experienced players.

Cardinals look to fill the void of Justin Jones

Jones, 28, was initially drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. After completing his rookie contract with the Chargers, he entered free agency and signed with the Chicago Bears on a two-year deal in 2022. Ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Cardinals brought Jones in on a three-year, $30 million contract, with hopes that he would anchor their defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Jones appeared in all three of Arizona's games prior to his injury, recording four tackles and recovering a fumble. While his stats may not reflect his full impact on the field, Jones' leadership and ability to plug gaps on the defensive line were vital to Arizona’s game plan.

In response to Jones’ injury, the Cardinals moved quickly to fill the void. According to Rapoport, Arizona has signed defensive lineman Naquan Jones to the active roster to take Justin Jones’ spot. Naquan Jones, who previously played for the Tennessee Titans, will now have an opportunity to step in and contribute for the Cardinals.

With Justin Jones headed to injured reserve, Arizona will need to rely on players like Naquan Jones to step up in his absence. The team will likely continue to adjust as they navigate the rest of the season, and they will be looking forward to their first chance to do so in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.