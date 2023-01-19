Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes a new name with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reporting that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

“The #Cardinals put in a request to interview #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per source.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network followed up on that report, saying that the interview is set to happen this coming weekend.

“The #AZCardinals will interview #Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Saturday, source said.”

The Cardinals are trying to check out as many potential candidates as possible. Apart from Glenn, Arizona also has shown interest in former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Vance Joseph, who currently serves as the Cardinals defensive coordinator.

Glenn has been the Lions defensive coordinator since the 2021 NFL season. Detroit’s success in the 2022 NFL campaign was mostly because of the team’s offense, hence the interest of other teams in Glenn’s colleague and Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as well. But even though the Lions’ scoring defense ranked just 28th in 2022, it apparently isn’t stopping the Cardinals from looking in the direction of Glenn, who also played in the NFL from 1994 to 2008 for five different teams.

The Cardinals went just 4-13 in 2022.