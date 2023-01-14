It sure seems like Kliff Kingsbury won’t be out of a job long. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach has been back on the market for less than a week, and reportedly already received several offers from NFL teams who need an offensive coordinator. Still, there’s currently no telling when Kingsbury will be back on the sidelines. Why? He booked a one-way ticket to paradise.

Kingsbury has responded to “multiple teams” inquiring about his interest in becoming their offensive coordinator that he’s not interested, instead focusing on his open-ended trip to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury on Monday after finishing the regular season 4-13, tying a franchise-worst mark for losses. It was a precipitous fall for Kingsbury, who was hired in 2019 as a rookie head coach and guided Arizona to an 11-6 record and playoff berth—the team’s first since 2015—two seasons later.

“We all thought over the last three seasons or the prior three seasons that we would take the next step up after having achieved a playoff appearance last year. It didn’t happen,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said of the decision to fire Kingsbury, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “The people in this room and our fans know all the reasons why, dating back to last year, that different factors worked against us. Still not an excuse. And we expected better, I expected better and we deserve better. And that’s what our community wants. It’s what our fans want, it’s what the players want, it’s what everybody in this organization wants.”

Kingsbury has ample time to get back into coaching. After all, he’s just 43.

Another reason why he’s not in any rush to make a decision on his NFL future? The Cardinals recently signed Kingsbury to a multi-year extension, ensuring he’ll keep cashing checks from the franchise until 2027.