Jalen Thompson has popped up on the Cardinals injury report, which isn't a great sign with their next game right around the corner

The Arizona Cardinals have spent the past few weeks getting healthy, welcoming back key players on offense such as Kyler Murray and James Conner. However, it looks like their defense could end up taking a hit in Week 12 with the latest injury update to Jalen Thompson, who has surprisingly been added to the injury report just a day before their contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thompson has emerged as a key piece of Arizona's secondary this season, starting all nine games he's been healthy for, and racking up 48 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, and a fumble forced during his time on the field. Thompson has been a huge help for the Cardinals defense this year, but it sounds like he may not be able to take the field against the Rams due to a back injury.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Arizona Cardinals added S Jalen Thompson to the injury report. He's questionable for Sunday with a back issue.”

Cardinals would miss Jalen Thompson dearly if he can't play

The Cardinals haven't been all that great even with their top guys available this season, so missing someone like Thompson could be a big blow against a potent Rams passing attack that will have both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy for this game. Thompson is still questionable, so there's time for him to right the ship and make sure he can play in this one.

With Arizona only fighting for their draft positioning right now, there's not a massive incentive for Thompson to suit up in this one, and if he could risk further injuring himself if he plays, there's really no reason for him to take the field. Either way, Thompson's status is now one that is worth keeping a very close eye on, and Cardinals fans everywhere will be curious to see if he can end up taking the field against the Rams.