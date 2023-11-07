The Cardinals could be getting two key offensive weapons in Kyler Murray and James Conner back from injury real soon.

The Arizona Cardinals have hit low point after low point in what has been a nightmare of a 2023 season to this point, and they may have reached rock bottom on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals, missing two of their best offensive players in quarterback Kyler Murray and James Conner, suffered an embarrassing 27-0 defeat to the Cleveland Browns, putting Arizona in an even greater state of misery. But there might be light yet at the end of the tunnel for the team currently with the worst record in the NFL.

The Cardinals have been without one of their main rushing threats in Conner since their Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Arizona then placed the 28-year old running back on the injured reserve list back in early October. But now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals are “hoping to open the practice window” for Conner.

Once James Conner receives medical clearance to return to practice, the Cardinals then have a three-week window in which they can bring back one of their main rushing threats. The 28-year old running back should at least a bit of firepower to a floundering Cardinals offense once he returns, seeing as he has tallied 364 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter also delivered an update regarding Kyler Murray's recovery from his long-term injury. As one would recall, Murray hasn't played for the Cardinals since their Week 14 battle against the New England Patriots due to a torn ACL, and with the Cardinals looking destined for a top pick in next year's draft, there are definitely question as to whether the team would still bring him back.

Nevertheless, Schefter wrote that the Cardinals are “preparing” Murray to play in their Week 10 clash against the Atlanta Falcons, replacing the stopgap duo the team has relied on to this point in Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune.

Even then, despite the Falcons' two consecutive losses heading into their matchup against the Cardinals, they should still be favorites to take home the victory against arguably the worst team in the NFL, Kyler Murray and James Conner's impending returns notwithstanding.