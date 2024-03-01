Three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Brandon Crawford spent the first 13 years of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants. This past offseason, however, the veteran shortstop agreed to a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Crawford, who played a big role in two World Series championships with the Giants, recently admitted to wanting to return to San Francisco and indirectly called out the team's president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
“The bottom line is I was not wanted back by the one person whose (opinion) matters,” Crawford said, as Baggarly notes he was referring to Farhan Zaidi. “So I went with a team that gave me a major-league contract. The Cardinals have a long history and tradition. I’ve admired and respected the way the Cardinals have played throughout my career and the way the organization has been run.
“But the bottom line is I wanted to come back to the Giants. That was obviously the ideal situation for me.”
Crawford was willing to return to the Giants in a different role if necessary. Zaidi and the Giants, however, are preparing to head in a new direction. They want the team's younger players to receive opportunities now.
Brandon Crawford joins Cardinals
Crawford is set to play for a new team for the first time in his big league career. It will be quite the adjustment following his years in San Francisco.
Masyn Winn is expected to be St. Louis' starting shortstop in 2024, so it will be interesting to see what Crawford's role is with the ball club. It seems likely that he will take a versatile role, potentially seeing time at other infield positions in addition to shortstop.
Crawford can give Winn or third baseman Nolan Arenado days off when necessary. The Cardinals surely like the idea of having a proven veteran like Crawford on their roster, despite what his role is.
Brandon Crawford will be missed by Giants fans, however. San Francisco won three World Series championships from 2010-2014, but most of the team's core from that time is now gone.
Perhaps Crawford can help the Cardinals return to the postseason in 2024. His playoff experience will be important for St. Louis without question.