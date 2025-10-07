The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off another nail-biting season where they fell short of the postseason.

Outside of a few areas, nothing really stood out from the 2025 team. Over the course of 162 games, every team will find ways to grind out wins. The Cardinals were able to do that without a true superstar offensively. Sonny Gray even had an off year to his elite standards. There was a recent rumor that the Cardinals could trade Gray to the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Oli Marmol did a decent job considering the circumstances. Nobody played more than 135 games. Alec Burleson led the team in batting average at .290 and OPS at .801. Brendan Donovan led the team offensively with only a 2.7 WAR, and Wilson Contreras led with 20 home runs. Those are all good numbers for players if you are the 4th, 5th, or even 6th best hitter in the lineup. If those are your stars, that is not a recipe for success.

Nolan Arenado has been one of the game's best players since early on in his career. He started with the Colorado Rockies in 2013 and has been a defensive wizard ever since. He added a power bat in Colorado, but his time in St. Louis hasn't been as elite. Arenado was traded to the Cardinals in 2021 after signing an 8-year deal with the Rockies in 2020. He won't be a free agent until 2028.

In 2025, Arenado hit only .237 with a .666 OPS. He ended with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 1.3 WAR, and 48 runs scored in 107 games. This was only the second time in his career that he finished shy of 100 hits.

Why Cardinals Must Trade Nolan Arenado

With how the Cardinals are set up, trading Arenado this offseason may be the best option for the ball club's future. The team will continue to play competitive ball with him on the roster; however, the ceiling is low. Their championship-contending window is not open, and the team can benefit from offloading the contract and receiving other players in return.

Article Continues Below

Before the season ended, Arenado explained that he is aware that his future in St. Louis is up in the air. He did not know if the final home game would be his last at Busch Stadium.

“I definitely come to the ballpark with it in mind – this could be the last time playing at home,” Arenado said. “I would like to go out there and compete, have good at-bats, play some good defense, and at least give them something good to remember.”

It's unlikely that Arenado will finish his contract with the Red Birds. He was a trade candidate ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, but the team decided to hold on to him, despite trading other key players on the roster like Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz.

There are teams in need of a third baseman who would be willing to take on the final two years of his contract to improve their defense at the hot corner. The Cardinals should consider making the move and revamping the roster before next season. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, and Miami Marlins come to mind as teams in need of a third baseman.

The 2025 free agent class is stacked with talent. The Cardinals could be in a position to make serious roster moves to either improve their roster to avoid rebuilding, or they could go the rebuilding route. Trading away Arenado would free up money to help potentially sign some of these star players.

At age 34, Arenado's best seasons are behind him. He can still contribute to a winning team, but if he is expected to be the Cardinals' best player, then that won't lead to any real success. It may be time to move on.