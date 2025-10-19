As the Chicago Cubs look to solidify their roster and contend for an NL Central title, the glaring weakness at third base calls for a bold solution. Enter Nolan Arenado: the veteran All-Star, elite defender, and proven power bat who could transform the Cubs’ lineup overnight. With the Cardinals embarking on a rebuild and Arenado openly considering his future, the conditions are set for one of the most stunning intra-division trades in recent memory. This article explores how the Cubs can craft the perfect proposal to persuade St. Louis to part ways with Arenado—addressing financial hurdles, offering premium prospects, and respecting the complexities of player movement between heated rivals.​

Why Nolan Arenado is the Answer to Cubs’ Third Base Woes

Despite efforts to patch the hot corner, the Cubs have cycled through options like Matt Shaw and Gage Workman with limited results, leaving a cavernous hole both offensively and defensively. Arenado, even as his numbers dip amid age and injuries, remains one of baseball’s most reliable gloves—his 10 Gold Gloves and eight All-Star nods speak for themselves. He’s posted a .285 career average, 341 home runs, and 1,132 RBIs.​

Though 2025 has seen his lowest OPS as a Cardinal (.669), the environment in Chicago could offer Arenado a fresh start for a contender. Cubs President Jed Hoyer has emphasized the club’s Major League-ready pipeline, positioning Chicago to absorb the financial and prospect cost of a superstar addition without gutting its future. Arenado’s contract ($27 million in 2026, $15 million in 2027, plus deferred payments and Rockies offsets) is sizable but not prohibitive for a win-now team.​

More importantly, Arenado’s shifting stance on his no-trade clause this winter opens the door for Chicago to make a substantial offer. Division rival deals remain rare, but the Cardinals’ leadership transition and looming rebuild push the franchise toward pragmatic big-picture moves.​

Keys to Making the Perfect Cubs-Cardinals Trade Work

To convince St. Louis, the Cubs must check three boxes: absorb salary, send a premium prospect package, and be sensitive to Arenado’s preferences.

Financial Commitment and Optics

The Cardinals reportedly expect to pay a substantial chunk of Arenado’s remaining salary—potentially up to $32 million of the $42 million left across the next two seasons—to ensure a viable market. This reduces the net cost for Chicago to roughly $10 million annually for 2026-2027, less than the average starter's value. Cubs ownership, seeking relevance and postseason exposure, can take on this contract—especially with the Rockies contributing deferred payments.​

Blue-Chip Prospect Return

Arenado is still a franchise-caliber piece. The Cubs’ loaded farm system allows Chicago to create a powerful, multi-player package. Owen Caissie (OF), Moisés Ballesteros (C), and Kevin Alcántara (OF) headline MLB’s top 100 prospect rankings, with several rising arms like Jaxon Wiggins (RHP) and Jefferson Rojas (SS) offering upside. The perfect proposal merges near-ready impact players—aligned with the Cardinals’ desire to replenish their core.​

Arenado’s No-Trade Clause and Incentives

While division swaps are rare, Arenado’s recent comments suggest growing openness to a deal. The Cubs would need to offer both a competitive roster guarantee and incentives, potentially including opt-out opportunities or agreed-upon charitable contributions, to win his waiver.​

Cubs’ Perfect Trade Offer

The ideal proposal for the Cubs to acquire Nolan Arenado would involve:

Cubs receive:

Nolan Arenado (3B)

Cardinals cover $32 million of the remaining salary on Arenado’s deal

Cardinals receive:

Owen Caissie (OF)

Moises Ballesteros (C)

Kevin Alcantara (OF)

Jaxon Wiggins (RHP)

This offer balances the Cardinals’ rebuild needs—adding two top 100 position prospects and an advanced pitching talent—while the Cubs secure an instant lineup upgrade and postseason-tested veteran for their next playoff push.

Moving Nolan Arenado to the Cubs is more than a blockbuster; it’s a signal that both organizations are embracing their competitive timelines. The Cubs’ willingness to pay for superstar impact, plus their unmatched prospect depth, allows Chicago to make a bid few other franchises can replicate. For St. Louis, adding outfield and catching talent accelerates the youth movement, softens payroll burdens, and sets up the next era with flexibility.​

Arenado, now more receptive to trade scenarios, can chase another ring with a franchise ready to win—while the Cubs create the division’s fiercest left side with Arenado anchoring the hot corner. It may not be the most comfortable rivalry transaction, but it’s the perfect answer for two teams at crosswinds in the National League Central.

In the end, Cubs fans get their star. Cardinals fans get their future. And Arenado gets his chance to shine where October lights burn brightest.