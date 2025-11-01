The St. Louis Cardinals are once again at the center of major offseason speculation. This time, reports suggest that star third baseman Nolan Arenado could be on the move. The discussion, fueled by recent comments from The Athletic’s Katie Woo, points to a real possibility that the Cardinals front office may trade the veteran third-baseman this winter as part of broader offseason plans to reshape the roster.

Arenado’s name has been linked to trade rumors for over a year, but the current tone feels different. In a post shared by Cardinal Territory on X (formerly known as Twitter), Woo explained to KMOX Sports’ Bernie Miklasz that this time, the likelihood of Arenado departing is much higher. Though the exact timing remains uncertain, Woo made it clear that a trade now feels inevitable.

"I would be very surprised, at the risk of repeating myself, if he were back with the Cardinals come Spring Training."@KatieJWoo expects the Cardinals to trade Nolan Arenado, but not right away. pic.twitter.com/XXLG3GLHam — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) October 31, 2025

The report from Woo emphasizes that multiple conditions have changed since last winter. The 34-year-old veteran is believed to be more flexible with his current no-trade clause, and ownership appears more willing to cover part of his contract to get a deal done. These two shifts mark a significant change in trade dynamics, making a move more likely than ever before.

Arenado’s contract situation—two years remaining on his $260 million deal—has long been a sticking point. However, his declining offensive numbers, combined with the Cardinals’ push for young talent and payroll flexibility, make a trade increasingly logical for both sides. Despite age and injury concerns, the veteran’s elite defense still makes him an attractive option for contenders such as the Los Angeles Dodgers or the rising Los Angeles Angels, both of whom have been linked to Arenado in past trade discussions.

If the Cardinals are serious about a full rebuild, the move could mark the start of a new era. For Arenado, it might mean one last chance at a title with a fresh contender. Either way, the franchise’s next step will define the tone going in the 2026 season and beyond.