The New York Yankees find themselves in a familiar position heading into the 2025-26 offseason: searching for upgrades to push them back to championship contention. After another disappointing exit in the American League Division Series, the front office has identified third base as a key area of need. Enter St. Louis Cardinals veteran Nolan Arenado, the 10-time Gold Glove winner who has become increasingly open to waiving his no-trade clause as the Cardinals embark on a multi-year rebuild.​

This potential marriage of convenience presents an opportunity for both franchises to address their respective needs. The Yankees require an established veteran at third base with championship pedigree, while the Cardinals are focused on accumulating prospects and shedding payroll as they transition under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. With Arenado naming the Yankees as one of his approved trade destinations last offseason, the foundation for a deal exists.​

Why Nolan Arenado Makes Sense for the Yankees

The Yankees' third base situation deteriorated significantly in 2025 when they designated two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu for assignment in July. Since then, the team has relied on a patchwork solution of utility infielders that simply won't cut it for a franchise with World Series aspirations. While Arenado is no longer the offensive force who hit 38 home runs in 2019, he still provides significant value both offensively and defensively.​

In 2025, Arenado posted a .237 batting average with 12 home runs and a .666 OPS across 97 games. While these numbers represent a decline from his peak years, they still offer more production than what the Yankees received from their third base position down the stretch. More importantly, Arenado's defensive excellence remains intact. His ability to make highlight-reel plays at the hot corner would immediately upgrade the Yankees' infield defense, providing stability to a roster that needs it.​

The 34-year-old third baseman also brings intangible qualities that align with the Yankees' championship culture. His postseason experience and veteran leadership would complement Aaron Judge's presence in the clubhouse, providing another established voice in a locker room seeking its first World Series title since 2009. At $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027, Arenado's contract is manageable for a Yankees franchise with substantial payroll flexibility.​

What the Cardinals Need in Return

St. Louis' priorities under Chaim Bloom are crystal clear: rebuild the farm system and acquire young, controllable pitching. The Cardinals have already signaled their willingness to absorb financial obligations to facilitate trades, as evidenced by their deadline deals in 2025. For an Arenado trade to work, the Yankees would need to offer a package centered around pitching prospects with upside, while the Cardinals would likely need to eat a portion of Arenado's remaining salary.​

The Cardinals' starting pitching depth was exposed in 2025, making arms with mid-rotation potential particularly valuable. Additionally, Bloom has emphasized the importance of adding pitching that can contribute for multiple years, not just quick fixes. The Yankees' farm system, while not as deep as it once was, still contains several intriguing pitching prospects who could fit the Cardinals' timeline and needs.​

The Perfect Trade Proposal

Yankees Receive:

3B Nolan Arenado

Cardinals Receive:

RHP Carlos Lagrange

RHP Brendan Beck

1B/C Ben Rice

$10 million

This proposal addresses both teams' core objectives while maintaining fairness for both sides. For the Yankees, they acquire an established third baseman who provides immediate defensive value and veteran leadership without surrendering their top prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr.. The financial contribution of $10 million reduces Arenado's effective cost to $17 million in 2026 and $5 million in 2027, making him a value play for a team with championship aspirations.​

For St. Louis, this package delivers exactly what Bloom has prioritized: young pitching with significant upside. Carlos Lagrange, a 6-foot-7 right-hander, emerged as one of the Yankees' breakout pitching prospects in 2025, showcasing a 65-grade fastball that touches the upper-90s along with multiple quality breaking pitches. At just 21 years old, Lagrange projects as a mid-rotation starter who could contribute to the Cardinals' rotation as soon as 2026.​

Brendan Beck adds another arm with major league experience and upside. The 2021 second-round pick posted impressive numbers in Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, earning his way back onto the Yankees' top prospect lists. Beck's polished three-pitch mix gives him a realistic floor as a back-end starter with potential for more.​

Ben Rice represents the wildcard in this package. The 26-year-old slugger hit .248 with 26 home runs and an .836 OPS in his first full MLB season. While he's blocked in New York behind established stars, Rice provides St. Louis with a cost-controlled power bat who can play both first base and catcher. As the Cardinals transition away from aging veterans, Rice offers immediate offensive production at positions where the team needs depth.​

The $10 million cash consideration sweetens the deal for St. Louis, effectively allowing them to acquire three controllable assets while reducing their financial commitment to just $32 million over two years. This aligns perfectly with the Cardinals' stated goal of cutting payroll while stockpiling young talent for their rebuild.​