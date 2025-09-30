The St. Louis Cardinals have missed the playoffs for a third straight season. Regardless, the team has decided not to make a change in the manager. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Marmol will return as the manager in 2026.

Marmol's status has long been in question due to major front office changes for the Cardinals. It was more in question after missing the playoffs again. Since 2000, the Cardinals have failed to reach the postseason three straight years just twice. The other stretch was 2016 through 2018, which saw manager Mike Matheny dismissed during the 2018 season.

Moreover, the Cardinals have had a losing record just three times since the 2000 season. Two of those years have happened under the watch of Marmol as the manager.