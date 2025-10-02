Ending the season on a four-game losing streak, it's clear that the 2025 campaign was a disappointment for the St. Louis Cardinals. A 78-84 record won't cut it under the Gateway Arch. For a team that's one of the most successful franchises in MLB history, it's clear that the Cardinals have a lot of work ahead of them. New president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom made his first big decision on Tuesday, deciding to retain current manager Oliver “Oli” Marmol for the 2026 season.

Now, Marmol and Bloom will need to figure out how to improve the Cardinals' current roster. Most of the lineup is filled with youngsters. By season's end, the lone starter over 30 in the field was third baseman Nolan Arenado. Catcher/first baseman Willson Contreras is the other over-30 regular, but he ended the 2025 season on the IL.

A young lineup filled with talented players such as shortstop Masyn Winn, first baseman Alec Burleson, and utilityman Brendan Donovan should be in the midst of a playoff hunt. For most of the season, the Cardinals were on the outskirts of the playoff picture. Despite all of their young talent, many of those players, such as the outfield trio of Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, and Lars Nootbaar, failed to take the next steps forward in their development to contribute regularly. Because of this, St. Louis was doomed to fall short of the postseason. Will 2026 be a season of change at Busch Stadium, or will these young contributors continue to stagnate?

Lack of development from Cardinals' youngsters leaves questions for 2026

Article Continues Below

In addition to their outfield trio, the rest of the starting lineup outside of Arenado is under 30. Nootbaar (28), catcher Pedro Pages (27), and first baseman Alec Burleson (26) are the only starters over 25. The rest of the lineup is 25 and younger. While it's great that the Cardinals have so many young contributors, their collective lack of growth this season almost doomed the historic franchise from the start. While Burleson (.290 in 139 games), designated hitter Ivan Herrera (.287), and Winn (.253) hit over .250, the rest of their young starters failed to hit that mark.

Walker (.215), Scott II (.216), Nootbaar (.234), Pages (.230), and infielder Nolan Gorman (.205) struggled despite all playing over 100 games. While Marmol frequently used platoons to help balance the lineup, those performances from four key players aren't acceptable from a playoff team. Walker and Gorman used to be among the team's best prospects. Scott II was a first-round pick. Big things have been expected from Nootbaar for years now. Pages is a big part of the team's catching rotation, along with Contreras and Herrera.

Yes, Winn, Herrera, Burleson, and Donovan all pulled their weight when in the lineup. So did Contreras, having a throwback year in his third campaign with the Cardinals after seven seasons with their chief rivals, the Chicago Cubs. In order for any potential Bloom plan to work, these young position players need to take the next step in 2026. The Cardinals have a host of position player talent in both the minors and on their major league roster. Can Bloom and Marmol help them grow after a disappointing 2025? If not, 2026 might end in the same fashion as this past season.