After a disappointing season that ended without a playoff berth — and with rumors swirling about a potential Nolan Arenado deal that would almost certainly mark the first step of a rebuild — the St. Louis Cardinals may have quietly found a glimpse of their future in Darlin Saladin, the 22-year-old right-hander dominating the Arizona Fall League. Once an unranked name in the Cardinals organization, he has turned a frustrating year into a desert revival that’s now catching national attention.

Baseball America took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to highlight his recent surge and the growing buzz among scouts Friday afternoon.

“Darlin Saladin is turning heads in the AFL

The 22-year-old righthander has recorded seven consecutive scoreless innings – including his performance on Thursday where tossed a perfect fifth inning.”

Since that post, his streak has only grown. Headed into Saturday, he has thrown 11 consecutive scoreless innings for the Glendale Desert Dogs, tying for the AFL lead with a 0.00 ERA. In his latest outing, he struck out six across three innings while touching 96 mph with his fastball and flashing improved command of his secondary pitches throughout the start.

For a franchise seeking young, controllable pitching, this run matters. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2019 for $200,000, Saladin climbed the system behind a lively fastball-slider mix that once drew Johnny Cueto comparisons. His 2024 campaign between Palm Beach and Peoria featured a 2.71 ERA and 27 percent strikeout rate, but a dip in command last season led to a 4.80 ERA and an uncertain future.

Now, under the Arizona sun, that uncertainty is turning into momentum. Scouts point to sharper breaking stuff and improved strike efficiency, along with a more balanced delivery that keeps him in rhythm deeper into outings. His fastball has regained late life, and his slider is producing consistent whiffs again. This resurgence has turned heads not only inside the organization but across the league, where evaluators now view him as a legitimate breakout candidate.

If this dominance continues, Saladin could push into the rotation conversation by spring or emerge as a multi-inning bullpen weapon capable of handling high-leverage innings. His path mirrors what the Cardinals have been missing — development built on resilience, not reputation.

In a system searching for pitching answers and internal growth, his resurgence offers something rare — genuine hope for the future of the pitching staff.