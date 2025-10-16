Yadier Molina retired from MLB almost immediately after the 2022 season. The former St. Louis Cardinals catcher appears to be enjoying retirement so far. Despite that, it seems he's ready to return to baseball for the 2026 season.

Molina, who is 43 years old, announced on a post on Instagram that he wants to return to baseball as a coach or manager. He claims that he's open to any opportunities available in MLB, Mexico, or whichever league will have him, via Robert Murray of FanSided.

“Throughout my career, I've had countless satisfactions both on and off the field,” said Molina. “After three years away from the lines, I'm ready to return to the field – whether as a coach or manager – in MLB, Mexico, or wherever I can continue my baseball career, contributing and giving back to the sport I'm passionate about.”

With Molina announcing his interest in coaching or being a manager, reports indicate that the Cardinals have been in contact with the nine-time Gold Glove Award winner, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It's said that manager Oli Marmol invited Yadier Molina to the dugout in the 2025 season.

“In a post on Instagram, Yadier Molina says he's ‘ready' to return as a coach or manager. This echoes what he said in St. Louis this past season, but moves it up a year. Many jobs [are] open. Cards [manager] Oli Marmol invited Molina to [the] dugout this season, and Cardinals have remained in touch.”

Yadier Molina is regarded as one of MLB's best catchers in league history. On top of the nine Gold Glove wins as a catcher, he is also a four-time Platinum Glove Award winner, a Silver Slugger Award winner, a 10-time All-Star, and a two-time World Series champion.

Through the 19 years played with the Cardinals, Molina owned a .277 batting average and .327 OBP while recording 2,168 hits (third all-time in Cardinals history), 176 home runs, and 1,022 RBIs. Yadier Molina will become eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028.