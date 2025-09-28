As trade rumors surround the St. Louis Cardinals, there are a few players whose futures fans wonder about regarding pitcher Sonny Gray and veteran Nolan Arenado. With the Cardinals eliminated from playoff contention, the focus now is on the offseason, but the statuses of the players mentioned are in question.

While Gray had a no-trade clause in his contract that he exercised last season, he is “now open” to being dealt, as said by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who credits The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The expectation is that St. Louis is expected to rebuild, leading to Nightengale predicting that he will be traded, with Gray's new destination being the Atlanta Braves.

“Cardinals ace Sonny Gray, who exercised his full no-trade rights this season, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he’s now open to being traded, with the Cardinals expected to further tear down their roster in a rebuild,” Nightengale wrote.

Looking at Gray's numbers from this season, he has pitched a 4.28 ERA to go along with 201 strikeouts and a 14-8 record, but the focus for him compared to St. Louis seems to be different. Gray would mention how he came to the team to “win,” and with him being owed $35 million in 2026 and the Cardinals rebuilding, it's easy to assume a break in the relationship is inevitable.

“I came here to win,” Gray said.. “I signed here two years ago with the expectation of winning and trying to win, and that hasn’t played out that way, I want to win. And I expect to win.”

Cardinals are also likely to trade Nolan Arenado

Article Continues Below

Looking at the Cardinals' situation with Arenado, he has expressed that he “has no real interest in staying” with the team, as Nightengale writes. This is a change of pace as Arenado blocked trades to other teams earlier in the year.

“Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who rejected trade overtures from the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, now says he’ll be much more amenable to a trade this winter and has no real interest in staying in St. Louis,” Nightengale wrote.

“They’ve got to let some of these young guys grow and become players and see what they have,’’ Arenado said.”I don’t know what’s going to happen, but obviously I do believe change is coming as it should.’’

It remains to be seen where St. Louis sends Gray and Arenado this offseason via trade.