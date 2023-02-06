It was reported that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will interview for a second time for the Arizona Cardinals head coach position, but it seems former Miami Dolphins head coach and current Steelers defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores will get a second interview as well, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Flores, Kafka and Anarumo are finalists for the job, and the Cardinals have notified their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan that they are out of the running, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The interview is taking place on Wednesday. He is also interviewing for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, and is a top candidate for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job, according to Rapoport.

Many believe that Flores would make sense for Arizona because of his ties to new general manager Monti Ossenfort. Flores and Ossenfort overlapped in New England.

The most notable part of all of this is that the Cardinals are part of the discrimination lawsuit filed against the NFL that was started by Flores about a year ago. The Cardinals were added to the case for firing head coach Steve Wilks after one season.

This is not the only team that is part of the lawsuit that is interviewing Flores for a position. The Broncos, who as mentioned above are interviewing him for their open defensive coordinator role, are part of the lawsuit as well.

This is certainly a factor to keep an eye on as the Cardinals make their decision.