The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a wildly disappointing 2022 season, and it was no surprise to anyone that they decided to fire Kliff Kingsbury shortly after the conclusion of the season (well, aside from maybe Kingsbury himself). As a result, the Cardinals have been busy looking for a new head coach this offseason, and it’s clear this is an extremely important decision for the future of the franchise.

Arizona has begun their second round of interviews for their head coaching search, and it sounds like the process is coming to a conclusion. The Cardinals have locked in on two primary candidates it seems, with the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka being the only two candidates known to get second interviews with the Cards.

Via Albert Breer:

“Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s second interview with the Cardinals will be held on Tuesday, via Zoom. As we said last night, Bengals DC Lou Anarumo’s second interview will be held Friday, also via Zoom. Those are the two known finalists in Arizona.”

Both Anarumo and Kafka have made their mark for their respective teams over the past season or two. Anarumo has managed to get everything possible out of an oftentimes limited Bengals defense over the past two seasons, while Kafka somehow found a way to make Daniel Jones a serviceable quarterback for New York this season. It seems like both of these guys are the finalists for this job, and it will be interesting to see whether one of them lands the job, or if a mystery candidate emerges to snatch it away from them.