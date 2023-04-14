Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Budda Baker has become a star during his time with the Arizona Cardinals. However, Baker doesn’t seem too pleased with how his Cardinals are currently trending.

Baker sent out an ominous tweet Thursday night of Michael Jordan’s classic appearance in The Last Dance. While cryptic in nature, the tweet is said to be directed at the Cardinals with Baker expressing his frustrations, via Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet.

Baker has just one year remaining on his contract beyond the 2023 season. While he’s poised to make over $13 million this season, perhaps Baker is looking to secure a new long-term contract with Arizona.

However, beyond just his contract, Baker has plenty of reasons to be upset with the Cardinals. Arizona fell off a cliff in 2022, falling to a 4-13 record. While they made the playoffs in 2021, it has been the only playoff appearance in Baker’s tenure. Since 2017, the Cardinals have an overall 39-58-1

Budda Baker has been trying his best to help the Cardinals get over the hunt. He has appeared in 93 games overall, starting 83 in Arizona. Baker has racked up 650 tackles, 34 pass breakups and seven interceptions. The safety is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-team All-Pro.

The Cardinals have Baker locked up for at least another year. Barring an unforeseen trade request, the former All-Pro will remain in Arizona. However, clearly Baker is unhappy with the Cardinals’ organization. Arizona will have to remedy the issue if they’re looking to keep arguably their best defender in town. Losing Baker would be the KO shot to an Arizona organization slowly fading from contention.