By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

In the midst of a disappointing season, the Arizona Cardinals were met with the terrible news of Kyler Murray suffering an ACL tear. The injury to his right knee will sideline him indefinitely. His focus will now turn to his lengthy rehab process.

Although Murray tearing his ACL is bad news for him and the Cardinals, his road to recovery looks as promising as it can be. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Murray’s recovery from his ACL tear is expected to take six-to-eight months, which would allow him to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

Murray’s injury was not just to his AC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Murray’s ACL suffered a clean tear and that his meniscus suffered a partial tear. The Cardinals star is aiming to have surgery between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

After signing a huge contract extension this offseason, Murray threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns, completed 66.4 percent of his passes and posted a career-best interception percentage of just 1.8 percent. He also rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

With Kyler Murray out, the Cardinals will have to figure out a lot about their team. It’s likely that they let head coach Kliff Kingsbury go as they try to revamp the roster around their 25-year-old quarterback. Colt McCoy will now lead the Cardinals, who have a 4-9 record, in Murray’s absence.