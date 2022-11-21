Published November 21, 2022

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been electric when on the field with one another but it looks like the young quarterback won’t join the veteran wideout on the sidelines for Week 11. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported today Murray wasn’t able to go through a full practice this week, forcing head coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with long-time backup Colt McCoy.

From @GMFB: On the #AZCardinals starting QB, the status of WR DeAndre Hopkins and what’s next for #Bears QB Justin Fields’ left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/KbuoNjGbmL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

This will be Murray’s second straight game where he is listed as inactive due to a lingering hamstring injury. The fourth-year quarterback has struggled in the passing game this year, only touching the 300-yard mark twice in nine games. A good portion of his season, however, has come without Hopkins who has revitalized the passing game in recent weeks.

The All-Pro receiver is set to play, according to Rapoport. Since coming back from a suspension that cost him the first six games of the season, Hopkins has had 98 or more yards in three of the four contests he has played. He has two touchdowns in that same span.

San Francisco, Arizona’s Week 11 opponent, went into the week as the clear betting favorite. According to FanDuel, the 49ers had a spread of -8.5, which is the second-largest of Week 11. In five games, the Cardinals lost by 10 or fewer points. That number might be deceiving with Kyler Murray out of the lineup but McCoy has been one of the better backups in the NFL over the last few years and he had a passer rating over 95 last week.

Tonight’s game between San Francisco and Arizona starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.