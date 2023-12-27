Cardinals part ways with former starting cornerback

With another abysmal season on the verge of being wrapped up, the Arizona Cardinals will have several tough personnel decisions to make. They are already getting a head start on their offseason renovation after releasing cornerback Marco Wilson, via Jess Root of CardsWire.

The 2021 fourth-round draft pick's days were already numbered in Arizona, as he lost his job in the secondary and was used strictly in special teams for the last month. Wilson ranked as one of the most exploitable defensive backs in the NFL, surrendering a gaudy 139.2 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus.

He ends his campaign with 52 total tackles and four passes defensed. Following a decent 2022-23 season, the 24-year-old earned the No. 1 spot on the CB depth chart going into Week 1. The Cardinals are out of patience, though, with the return of Bobby Price forcing management to clear up a roster slot.

Arizona has six selections in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, including two first-rounders, so it will have the chance to add viable talent to the secondary. The organization is presently in possession of the No. 2 overall pick, which will presumably be used on either wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or a quarterback.

Kyler Murray is not producing the numbers or impacting the results fans desperately demand from a franchise QB. He must use these final two weeks to prove his long-term value to the team. A road game against the scuffling Philadelphia Eagles is not nearly as daunting as it would have been a month ago, but hardship is still bound to ensue for the Cardinals.

While they continue to search for their identity under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, Marco Wilson will start his own redemption journey.