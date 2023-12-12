Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray earns franchise quarterback endorsement from offensive coordinator Drew Pretzing

One of the key offseason questions for the Arizona Cardinals will be if they plan to stick with Kyler Murray at quarterback or select one of the intriguing prospects entering the NFL draft in 2024. Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Pretzing believes that Arizona already has their franchise guy with Murray.

“The goal is always going to be to make the roster better in every way, shape or form,” Pretzing told Adam Schefter, when asked about the possibility of Arizona drafting a quarterback. “I feel really good about where Kyler's at as the franchise quarterback. I mean, he is absolutely that. I think he's done a great job of embracing that role, owning that role and moving into that role as he hit the field about a month ago,” via the Adam Schefter podcast.

Amongst his many thoughts and ideas, Cardinals’ OC Drew Petzing believes Kyler Murray is Arizona’s franchise quarterback. 🎧 https://t.co/M4UbyXMTcw pic.twitter.com/gB5CypdqCX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2023

The Cardinals of course drafted Murray No. 1 overall in 2019 to be their franchise quarterback. Murray has been paid like a franchise quarterback, receiving a five-year $230.5 million contract with $160 million guaranteed before the start of the 2022 season. On the field, Murray has had decent results, leading Arizona to one playoff appearance in 2021 in five seasons. He did tear his ACL though, costing him the last part of the 2022 season and most of the 2023 season.

Murray has the talent to be a franchise guy, but it's uncertain if he has the team around him or can put it all together to lead Arizona to success. He's just starting to work with the new coaching staff on the field after Kliff Kingsbury was fired, which includes head coach Jonathan Gannon and OC Pretzing. Pretzing wants to embrace Murray as their franchise guy, but it's unclear if the rest of this new regime truly feels he is their future. If not, they are currently projected to have two top-15 draft picks this year, which they could use to get their quarterback.