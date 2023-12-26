Here's who is picking at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The NFL Week 16 schedule is now done and we look toward Week 17. With just two games left for each team in the 2023 NFL season, we are getting a feel for what the playoff picture will look like. For those teams at the bottom of the standings, this time of year is all about the 2024 NFL Draft order. So, with 15 games for every team in the books, let’s look at how the top of April’s NFL draft is shaping up.

How the 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up

1. Chicago Bears (From Panthers, 2-13)

2. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

3. Washington Commanders (4-11)

4. New England Patriots (4-11)

5. New York Giants (5-10)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

7. Tennessee Titans (5-10)

8. Chicago Bears (6-9)

9. New York Jets (6-9)

10. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

11. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

12. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

13. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)

14. Denver Broncos (7-8)

15. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

16. Arizona Cardinals (From Texans, 8-7)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

18. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)

Above are the teams that are currently on the outside of the NFL playoff picture looking in and would get a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Below are the playoff teams in their current seedlings. Despite how a team finishes the 2023 NFL regular season, though, the final 2024 NFL Draft order will be set based on how teams exit the playoffs.

For example, the Indianapolis Colts currently have the worst record (including tiebreakers) of any playoff team, but if they go on to win the Super Bowl, they will pick 32nd. With that in mind, here is the rest of the NFL draft order after Week 16.

19. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

21. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)

23. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

24. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

25. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

26. Dallas Cowboys (10-5)

27. Houston Texans (From Browns, 10-5)

28. Detroit Lions (11-4)

29. Miami Dolphins (11-4)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)

31. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

32. Baltimore Ravens (11-4)