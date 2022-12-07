By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

DeAndre Hopkins took a lot of heat this offseason when he was suspended for six games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Assuming he is clean and being tested, Hopkins has shown everyone that he is every bit as good as advertised prior to his failed test.

In six games this season, Hopkins has 574 yards receiving and three touchdowns. His play apparently caught the eye of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. On Tuesday, Belichick was asked his thoughts on Hopkins and he heaped some truly high praise.

“I think he’s every bit as good as anyone I have ever coached against,” Belichick said of Hopkins.

When D-Hop got word of Belichick’s comments, he had just one word to describe his feelings.

“Respect,” Hopkins tweeted.

DeAndre Hopkins is known as one of the best route runners in the game. He also has incredible hands and can make contested catches as well as anyone. His top-end speed isn’t the fastest you have ever seen, but he can still easily get behind the secondary. Hopkins poses a serious threat to a very good Patriots secondary on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Belichick is widely considered as the greatest coach of all-time. So, this is the perfect example of game recognizing game.

This game is massive for New England. They are 6-6 and one game out of the final wild card spot in the AFC. They finish the season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. So this game against the Cardinals is crucial.