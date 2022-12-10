By Jack Winter · 2 min read

At least Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will have one key target available for Monday’s marquee matchup with the New England Patriots. Superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been cleared to play against New England, while fellow pass-catcher Rondale Moore will remain sidelined.

The Cardinals released their final injury report for Week 14 on Saturday morning. Joining Moore as OUT for Arizona are cornerback Byron Murphy and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. Safety Charles Washington and defensive lineman Zach Allen and Jonathon Ledbetter are questionable.

Hopkins missed practice on Thursday with an undisclosed illness. He has 49 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns this season, gaudy numbers considering the five-time All-Pro was suspended for the first six games of 2022 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Moore, meanwhile, missed Arizona’s last game with a groin injury. He left the the team’s November 21st matchup with the San Francisco 49ers early, never returning. Moore didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday, essentially cinching his status for Week 14. The 2021 second-round pick has 41 catches for 414 yards and a score in eight games this season.

The Cardinals enter Monday’s game at 4-8, tied for the third-worst record in the NFC. Though the team’s average scoring offense has certainly been disappointing, the other side of the ball has been Arizona’s biggest problem. The Cardinals rank second-to-last in scoring defense this season, allowing 26.8 points per game.

Arizona and New England kickoff from State Farm Stadium on Monday at 5:20 p.m. (PST) on NBC.