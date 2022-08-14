‘Feel like a wimp’: JJ Watt’s rattlesnake situation takes hilarious twist

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt made headlines on Saturday after he revealed that he found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul was scared as hell, and many of his followers recommended (jokingly) that he move houses to resolve the issue.

Later in the day, however, Watt provided an update on the situation. Apparently, he just overreacted since what he found wasn’t a rattlesnake but rather a harmless Longnose snake.

Watt, of course, defended himself since it was a new situation for him and he isn’t an expert when it comes to snakes. Not to mention that baby rattlesnakes are dangerous, so he proceeded with caution and called in an expert.

“Woke up this morning, went into the bathroom, found a baby rattlesnake in the corner of the bathroom crawled … I’m from Wisconsin, don’t have a lot of experience with snakes. [I] don’t know a lot about snakes, don’t know how to handle snakes, not a big fan of snakes. When I got down to Arizona, everybody said watch out for the scorpions and watch out for the rattlesnakes … stay away … babies are the most venomous rattlesnake,” Watt explained in a video, via The Spun.

“So I call this guy, and he comes out to the house, and he takes a look at it and he just picks it up with his bare hands. He goes, ‘Huh… this is not a rattlesnake. It’s a Longnose snake. Completely harmless.’ And then he left. So… if you every want to feel like a wimp, that’s the way to do it.”

Perhaps a quick Google search would have helped JJ Watt differentiate snakes, but hey, the one he found might have looked identical to a rattlesnake; hence, the panic. Too bad he didn’t get a photo of the snake as well.

At least it is resolved now and Watt doesn’t have to move houses anymore. Plus, he got an important snake lesson that will definitely make him better prepared when he encounters a real rattlesnake next time.