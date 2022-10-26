Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.

The Cardinals star shared a picture of his family with little Koa on Twitter.

Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt

10.23.22 ❤️💙@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/hFO3MQtrim — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2022

It is still too early to say, but Koa could one day be another superstar in football just like his dad. Of course, there is also his uncle, TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to teach him some moves once he is ready to give football a go.

JJ Watt is playing his second season with the Cardinals. In six games played so far this season, Watt has posted 2.5 sacks and 11 combined tackles. Watt’s best days as a defensive menace might be behind him now, but the arrival of baby Koa could fire him up enough to play like his vintage self again.

The Cardinals, who are coming off a 42-34 win at home over the New Orleans Saints last Thursday, are looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season. It has been a rough ride for Watt and the Cardinals in 2022, but it is still not too late for them to right the ship and start winning a bunch of games in a more consistent fashion.

At the moment, the Cardinals are 3-4 and last in the dog-eat-dog world of the NFC West division.