3 Cardinals takeaways after Week 7 win vs. Saints

After two rough losses in a row, the Arizona Cardinals bounced back with a crucial 42-34 win versus the New Orleans Saints at home on Thursday Night Football. While things started far from ideal, the team found itself throughout the contest.

The Cardinals are now 3-4 and still at the bottom of the NFC West. Thursday’s win was very important to keep their playoff hopes alive. With three out of the next four games being against division foes, Arizona needs all the motivation it can get.

For now, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the players can celebrate going back to the win column. Despite the result, the contest showed some areas still need some work. With that being said, here are three takeaways from the Cardinals’ matchup vs. the Saints in Week 7.

3. The Cardinals found their temporary kicker

When veteran Matt Prater went down with an injury, the Cardinals ended up having a bigger problem than they originally anticipated. The two-time Pro Bowl kicker has missed the team’s last three games, which required some temporary replacements.

Unfortunately for the first two, things did not go well. Matt Ammendola went 2-for-3 on both field goals and extra points. His only field goal miss was very costly as it would have tied the game versus the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and likely taken it to overtime. For his career, he is just 18-for-26, including 2-for-9 in kicks from at least 40 yards.

That ended up forcing Arizona to go for it on fourth downs against the Seattle Seahawks as the team could not risk kicking.

After waiving Ammendola, the Cardinals signed Rodrigo Blankenship. The first impression of the former Colt was solid. He made both of his field goals, including a 50-yarder, and went 2-for-3 on extra-point attempts. Despite the missed PAT, the fact Blankenship can hit long kicks should be enough to keep him around for longer.

For comparison, Prater has the most 50-plus yard field goals in NFL history with 66. Until the veteran returns, the Cardinals should be in good shape with Blankenship holding kicking duties.

2. Offense cannot start slow again

In the losses to the Eagles and Seahawks, the Cardinals offense scored one touchdown in both first halves combined. On Thursday, things were not very different.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had to settle for two field goals in their first two possessions. That resulted in fans booing the team as they wanted to see touchdowns. While Arizona scored an offensive touchdown with Keaontay Ingram with a bit more than two minutes left in the half, things could have gone very differently.

The Saints could have opened a comfortable lead as they scored a touchdown in their first possession of the game after just four plays.

Unless something changes moving forward, it will be difficult for the Cardinals to catch up with their opponents every week. Putting up touchdowns on the board early in the game usually sets the tone. So, if the Cardinals want to get more comfortable leads, it starts with Murray and the offense.

The team will face tough offenses later this season with the Buccaneers and the Rams. Arizona’s offense must start well otherwise those teams can open double-digit leads in a blink of an eye.

1. Defense won this game, but it can’t always be the case

It was the defensive unit that won the game for the Cardinals.

The game was set to enter halftime tied 14-14, but Arizona’s defense had other plans. With less than two minutes left, cornerback Marco Wilson intercepted New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton for a 38-yard pick-six. It gave the Cardinals their first lead of the night.

In the very next possession, linebacker Isaiah Simmons had the team’s second pick-six of the game, this time a 56-yarder. It made the score 28-14, a two-touchdown lead that the Cardinals never relinquished.

Additionally, cornerback Antonio Hamilton also picked off Dalton earlier that night. As a team, the Cardinals’ defense had four tackles for loss, nine pass deflections and three quarterback hits. Even though Dalton threw for four touchdowns, the defensive performance by Arizona was the X-factor for the final score.

With the offense’s slow start becoming constant, those big plays by the defense are what keep the Cardinals alive in these contests. Interceptions and big tackles for loss are helping avoid their opponents from opening big leads that would require even more from Murray and the offense.

For the season, Arizona has allowed 20 or fewer points in four games, three of them being losses. For now, defense is what is keeping the Cardinals alive in their postseason hunt. However, unless the team really wants to contend, it cannot put most of the responsibility on the defense.

On the bright side, the return of former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to have jump started the offense to some degree.