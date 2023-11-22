John Mozeliak speaks up about the Cardinals' decision to add veteran pitchers Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn amid MLB free agency.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy of late in MLB free agency, with the team adding a pair of veteran pitchers to the roster in the forms of Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. Both Gibson and Lynn are not exactly brimming with future potential, as they're a pair of 36-year-old hurlers, but St. Louis President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has a sound reason behind such moves by the team.

“We brought two guys in that know how to do it, what to do, and why they’re doing it,” Mozeliak opened up about the rationale behind the latest moves of the team to shore up their pitching staff (h/t Brenden Schaeffer of KMOV4). “So I think the approach of last year versus this year is just different. Again, young players may emerge. They may surprise us… But what we don’t want to end up doing is saying we’re counting on X, Y, and Z and then we end up being disappointed.”

The Cardinals lost a lot of pieces in their pitching staff over the last few months, thus necessitating the team's need to find replacements. It can be remembered that St. Louis parted ways with Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, and Chris Stratton via trades before the deadline and then saw Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, and Jake Woodfor leaving in the offseason.

Gibson played in the 2023 MLB season with the Baltimore Orioles, going 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 192. total innings, while Lynn, who played for St. Louis from 2011 to 2017, went 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA for the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.