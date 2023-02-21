Jonathan Gannon saw his time with the Philadelphia Eagles end by way of a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Now the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon opened up and took blame for the Eagles’ second half Super Bowl collapse.

The Eagles went into halftime leading 24-14. However, the Chiefs rallied back and used numerous explosive plays to outscore Philly 24-11 after the break. Kansas City took a 38-35 victory. Gannon acknowledged the Eagles’ defensive flaws in the second half. But he said they were more his fault than anyone on the field, via Peter King of NBC Sports.

“Our players were prepped. I did not do a good enough job myself to put them in a position to make the play,” Gannon said. “I didn’t do a good enough job to get out of the call what I wanted out of the call. I didn’t give them the tools to win the down.”

Gannon was specifically speaking about the Chiefs’ two easy touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Sky Moore respectfully. Both times, the receiver came in motion and then found themselves waltzing into the end zone for six points. On both occasions, Gannon admitted that his coaching was what led to the easy points.

The Cardinals will now look for Jonathan Gannon to put those faults on the back burner and work to build Arizona’s defense. The Cards finished 21st in total defense, allowing 348.9 yards per game.

Gannon will be a first-time NFL head coach this upcoming season. While he may have lost in the Super Bowl, Gannon was humble enough to admit his mistakes. The Cardinals are hoping the former defensive coordinator can embrace and change those mistakes as he comes to Arizona.